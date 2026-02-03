Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
SP Venkatesh Death News: Legendary music director and composer SP Venkatesh breathed his last on Wednesday. He was 70. According to the initial medical reports, he suffered a heart attack on Wednesday morning at his residence in Chennai.
Venkatesh started his career as a guitarist in the film industry in 1971, working closely with famous composer Vijayabhaskar. He grew steadily in his early years, and by 1975 he was well-known as an assistant music director in Kannada cinema. In 1981, he released his first film as an independent composer, the Telugu movie Prema Yuddham. This was the beginning of a very successful career.
Heart attack is a fatal health condition wherein the blood flow to the heart gets abruptly disabled due to issues with the arteries, such as blocked arteries, high cholesterol levels etc.
While heart attack can strike anyone, at any age, experts say that men above 40, especially those who have reached their 70s are at high risk of dying from this fatal condition.
Heart attack is a condition that is triggered by poor lifestyle habits, and uncontrolled BP and other vitals of the body. Some of the lifestyle habits that can increase your chances of suffering a heart attack are:
Heart attacks can kill you in seconds, but they are not silent. Prior to its occurance, the body does send signs that shows the heart is having difficulties in performing optimally. Some of the key warning signs include:
Make sure to control you cholesterol levels, keep a close check on blood pressure to ensure that your heart is healthy and working fine.
Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information