SP Venkatesh Cause of Death Revealed: Legendary Music Director-Composer Dies At 70 After Suffering Heart Attack

SP Venkatesh Dies at 70 after suffering fatal heart attack at his residence in Chennai. Read on to know why heart attacks are so common among men after 70.

SP Venkatesh Death News: Legendary music director and composer SP Venkatesh breathed his last on Wednesday. He was 70. According to the initial medical reports, he suffered a heart attack on Wednesday morning at his residence in Chennai.

Venkatesh started his career as a guitarist in the film industry in 1971, working closely with famous composer Vijayabhaskar. He grew steadily in his early years, and by 1975 he was well-known as an assistant music director in Kannada cinema. In 1981, he released his first film as an independent composer, the Telugu movie Prema Yuddham. This was the beginning of a very successful career.

Heart Attack In Men After 70: Understanding The Risk

Heart attack is a fatal health condition wherein the blood flow to the heart gets abruptly disabled due to issues with the arteries, such as blocked arteries, high cholesterol levels etc.

While heart attack can strike anyone, at any age, experts say that men above 40, especially those who have reached their 70s are at high risk of dying from this fatal condition.

What Increases Your Risk of Heart Attack?

Heart attack is a condition that is triggered by poor lifestyle habits, and uncontrolled BP and other vitals of the body. Some of the lifestyle habits that can increase your chances of suffering a heart attack are:

Excessive smoking Excessive consumption of alcohol Uncontrolled cholesterol levels Eating oily and spicy food items Lack of physical activities Stress and tension Not giving your body enough sleep or rest.

Heart attacks can kill you in seconds, but they are not silent. Prior to its occurance, the body does send signs that shows the heart is having difficulties in performing optimally. Some of the key warning signs include:

Chest discomfort or chest pain Persistent breathing issues Difficulty in walking or doing light exercises - the heart finds it difficult to pump blood - making simple tasks feel difficult Nausea or Vomiting Feeling tired or extremely fatigued Sweating profusely Cold sweats or night sweats

Make sure to control you cholesterol levels, keep a close check on blood pressure to ensure that your heart is healthy and working fine.

