Soybean oil not only leads to obesity and diabetes but may also affect neurological conditions like autism, Alzheimer’s disease, anxiety and depression, according to a new study.

Researchers from University of California Riverside, including one of Indian origin, found pronounced effects of the soybean oil on the hypothalamus where a number of critical processes take place. They discovered nearly 100 genes – including the ‘love hormone’ oxytocin produced in hypothalamus — affected by the soybean oil diet. However, the research team has not yet identified which chemicals in the oil are responsible for the changes.

They believe this discovery could have ramifications not just for energy metabolism, but also for proper brain function and diseases such as autism or Parkinson’s disease.

Extra-virgin olive oil

Extra-virgin olive oil is a rich source of antioxidants and heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, and contains a modest amount of vitamins E and K. The making of this oil does not involve use of chemicals and industrial refining. The producers crush the olives and extract the oil using only mechanical methods, such as a centrifuge.

Avocado oil

Avocado oil contains less saturated fat that coconut oil. One tablespoon of avocado oil has only 1.6 grams of saturated fat. It is rich in monounsaturated fats, that may help lower your risk of heart disease. These healthy fats also help in weight loss, reducing inflammation.

Flaxseed oil

This oil is high in omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential to health. Researchers say omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce inflammation, improve heart health and protect the brain against aging

Sesame oil

This is specially used as a flavour enhancer in many cuisines. It is made from raw, pressed sesame seeds. Like extra-virgin olive oil, sesame oil is cold-pressed rather than chemically processed. This oil is rich in antioxidants that help reduce cell damage caused by free radicals. It is also good for hair, improves oral health, helps with bowel movements, lowers blood pressure, helps fight stress and depression.