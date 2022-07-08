South Superstar Chiyaan Vikram Admitted To Hospital Due To Chest Discomfort

South Superstar Chiyaan Vikram experienced chest discomfort, following which he was admitted to the hospital. However, he did not have a heart attack.

South superstar Chiyaan Vikram was admitted to the hospital recently due to chest discomfort. While many reports claimed that Vikram had a heart attack, his manager and son have refuted the rumours. His son Dhruv Vikram also posted a note on Instagram stating that he did not suffer a cardiac arrest. The actor is anticipated to leave the hospital soon. For the uninitiated, Chiyaan Vikram underwent an angioplasty yesterday after being brought to the hospital after experiencing chest pain.

Chiyaan Vikram Had Chest Discomfort, Did Not Have A Heart Attack

The bulletin of Kauvery Hospital, where the actor was admitted, read, "Popular Tamil actor Mr. Vikram has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital with complaints of chest discomfort. He was evaluated and treated by a team of specialist doctors. He did not have a cardiac arrest, is currently clinically stable."

Chiyaan Vikram's manager Suryanarayanan M wrote on Twitter, "Dear fans and wellwishers, Chiyaan Vikram had mild chest discomfort and is being treated for the same. He DID NOT have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumours to this effect. That being said, we request you to give him and the family the the privacy they need at this time. Our dear Chiyaan is fine now. He is likely to be discharged from hospital in a day. We hope this statement provides clarity and trust that the false rumours will be put to rest."

Chest Discomfort Could Be A Sign Of Other Health Problems

Chest pain could be a sign of a debilitating disease, which is why you should not ignore it. Although it is a symptom of a heart problem, there are other causes that could trigger chest pain. Some of the common causes of chest pain include:

Muscle strain: Muscle and tendon inflammation can cause consistent chest pain, which can become worse with activity. Injured ribs: People with injuries to the ribs could experience chest pain, especially if they have a broken rib. Peptic ulcers: These are sores in the stomach lining that can cause chest discomfort. Asthma: This breathing disorder causes inflammation in the airways, which can cause chest pain and lead to other signs including shortness of breath, coughing and wheezing. Tuberculosis: A severe cough, coughing up blood or phlegm, or chest pains can all be signs of tuberculosis germs spreading in the lungs. Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD): In this condition, the stomach's contents rise again into the throat. It might give one a sour taste in their mouth and a burning sensation in their chest. Collapsed lungs: A lung can collapse due to air accumulation in the region between the ribs and the lungs, which can result in acute chest pain during breathing. Shortness of breath, exhaustion and a quick heartbeat are further symptoms of a collapsed lung. Panic attack: In addition to fear, nausea, dizziness, perspiration, and a rapid heartbeat, a panic attack can also result in chest pain. Costochondritis: It is the inflammation of the cartilage of the rib cage, which can trigger chest pain. Oesophagal contraction disorders: Spasms or contractions in the food pipe are oesophagal contraction diseases. Chest discomfort is another symptom of these conditions. Oesophagal hypersensitivity: A food pipe pressure change or the presence of acid can occasionally produce excruciating agony. Experts are now unsure of what causes this sensitivity. Oesophageal rupture: It may happen after severe vomiting or an oesophagal procedure. It can cause chest discomfort if the food pipe breaks. Hiatal hernia: When a portion of the stomach rises up into the chest, it is called a hiatal hernia. It's possible for this kind of hernia, which is fairly frequent, to go unnoticed. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy: When the heart gets overly thick due to genetic reasons, it is said to have hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. The muscle must work extremely hard to pump blood because the thickening of the heart prevents blood from leaving the organ properly. Mitral valve prolapse: It occurs when a heart valve cannot fully close, causing chest discomfort, palpitations, and lightheadedness. Pulmonary embolism: When a blood clot becomes lodged in an artery supplying blood to the lungs, it causes a pulmonary embolism. It may result in chest pain, breathing problems, and bloody coughing. Heart attack: Chest pain is one of the many symptoms of a heart attack, other signs include pain in the neck, back or jaw, lightheadedness, pain in the arms, and shortness of breath. Myocarditis: It is an inflammation of the heart that causes symptoms like a heart attack. Angina: It feels a squeezing sensation on the chest, which occurs when the heart is not receiving enough blood. Aortic dissection: It happens when the main artery - the aorta - leaves the heart and its inner layer is torn. Aortic dissection can lead to a buildup of blood which can cause the artery to burst. Coronary artery disease: Plaque accumulation in the arteries supplying your heart with oxygen-rich blood is known as coronary artery disease. A heart attack may occur due to a constriction or blockage caused by plaque. Pancreatitis: Lower chest pain that gets worse when resting flat is a rare sign of pancreatitis. Pulmonary hypertension: It is the high blood pressure in the arteries that supply the lungs with blood. It could lead to chest pain along with other symptoms. Pneumonia: It can lead to a sudden or stabbing pain in the chest. Other signs of the disease include fever, chills, and phlegm coughing. Pleurisy: It is the inflammation of the lung membrane, which can cause sharp pain in the chest. Pericarditis: It is the inflammation of the sac around the heart made worse by breathing or lying down.

When To See A Doctor?

If chest pain suddenly develops, it is usually advised to see a doctor, especially if the anti-inflammatory medication does not provide relief. Anyone experiencing chest pain and breathing issues should visit a hospital immediately.