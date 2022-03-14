South Korea To Germany, Countries That Are Seeing A Surge In COVID Cases: Implications For India

List of the countries which are experiencing a surge in COVID cases, and ways they are managing the COVID virus spread.

Even as many countries have completely relaxed Covid restrictions in the hope of returning to normalcy, infections have begun gaining momentum, particularly in Europe and Asia. This has fuelled concerns about the possibility of another global surge, which scientists, including the World Health Organization (WHO), have been warning. According to the current graph of daily COVID-19 cases, South Korea tops the list with highest daily cases, followed by Germany and Vietnam.

South Korea, with a population of 51.3 million people, gained a world-high 1,993,625 infections, a 44% spike in the past week. Germany on the other hand grabbed the second spot in the list of the countries with the highest numbers of COVID cases. The country with 83.2 million residents, added 1,303,308 cases at a 20% rise for total 17,240,479 in seventh. Vietnam, which has 98.8 million people, reported 1,108,498 new cases at a 35% increase for 5,903,147 in 15th.

Image Source: Worldometers.info

This comes at a time when reports about China facing its severest domestic Covid-19 outbreaks since mid-February at the start of the outbreak. The country registered 1,807 new cases reported on Sunday, following which the country imposed a complete lockdown of Shenzhen city comprises a total population of over 17 million people.

Talking about the sudden spike in COVID cases, experts have stated that the Omicron variant has now replaced Delta to become the dominant strain in several countries which are now experiencing a surge in their daily infection numbers. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 was the dominant strain in India, in its third phase of the COVID wave. However, it is not only South Korea that is seeing an upward tick in the COVID graph. Let's take a look at other countries which is also experiencing a surge in cases.

Countries Seeing Record-Breaking COVID Infections

South Korea to Germany several countries are now witnessing a sudden surge in cases. Here are some of the countries which are experiencing a surge in COVID cases, and ways they are managing the COVID virus spread:

South Korea

South Korea, on Monday, reported over 300,000 cases of Covid-19 for a third consecutive day. Talking about the dominant strain behind the current surge in cases, experts said that most of the new infections are caused due to the highly virulent Omicron variant. According to the latest report by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), the total caseload of the country at the moment is 6,866,222. Out of the total numbers, 1,158 are critical patients. Experts also said that South Korea has been seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases since late January when daily new cases jumped from four-digit to five-digit figures.

Steps Taken By The Government

Some of the important steps which are being taken by the government to contain the spread of the deadly virus include:

Ending its rigorous contact-tracing program and shifted focus to treating serious cases and preventing deaths. Vaccine programme managed: 86. 6 per cent of South Korea's population has been vaccinated with two doses, while 62.6 per cent has received booster shots.

Germany

Germany is facing the worst phase of COVID-19, with a sudden spike in daily cases. The country's coronavirus infection rate hit a record for the third straight day on Monday, with the renewed surge prompting the country's top health official to issue a grim warning. According to the latest data, Covid-19 cases climbed to 1,543 per 100,000 people over seven days, and it is continuing its steady rise since the beginning of March.

Talking about the current surge, the experts have stated that Omicron's lineage BA.2 now accounts for about half the Covid cases in Germany. Some of the other countries which are seeing a surge in BA.2 sub-variant cases include, the US, India, etc.

Vietnam

The third country with the largest number of COVID infections, Vietnam logged 209,486 new local Covid-19 cases in 62 cities and provinces on Sunday. According to the latest data, the Covid-19 death toll in Vietnam rose to 41,388 with the confirmation of 95 deaths on Monday. The three cities with the highest number of new COVID cases are Bac Giang (45,386 cases), Hanoi (29,269 cases), and Nghe An (10,243 cases).

The other countries with over 10 million cases are France (23,565,274), the UK (19,673,347), Russia (17,040,721), Germany (17,202,756), Turkey (14,534,239), Italy (13,323,179) and Spain (11,223,974), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (353,054), Mexico (320,851), Peru (211,423), the UK (163,317), Italy (156,782), Indonesia (151,951), France (141,054), Colombia (139,255), Iran (138,831), Argentina (127,051), Germany (125,577), Poland (113,307), Ukraine (112,459) and Spain (101,135).

Implications For India

As cases in India drops below the severe COVID margin, many states in India have uplifted the mask mandate and other restrictions. But, seeing the current surge in the other countries, it is required to know what are the implications for India to not let any further outbreaks take place. Here is what experts say:

Do not ditch your face masks, even as the cases are going down. Masks can keep every individual protected from catching the deadly COVID virus infection. Follow the basic safety protocols such as social distancing and hand hygiene. Get the jab and the booster doses as and when they are available. Avoid mass gatherings till the time everything is completely under control. The BA.3 variant is the recent cause of concern for the country, therefore maintaining the safety protocols stands important. As India reopens its gate for International travelers from March 27, everyone should be aware and must remain alert about the sudden spike. Gather enough knowledge about the countries you are planning to travel to from India in the upcoming days. Schools, colleges and all the office spaces are now functioning physically, make sure to not let your guard off, as future outbreaks are still a concern for the healthcare officials in India.

(With inputs from Agencies)