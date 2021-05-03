Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have said that the elderly and people with underlying health conditions are more at risk of severe complications and death if they get infected with the virus. But, so far, scientists have not linked ethnicity to severe disease. But a new study at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, UK, says that people of South Asian origin, living in the UK, are at higher risk for testing positive with COVID-19 and also at increased risks of hospitalisation, ICU admission, and death. This observational study is published in The Lancet. Also Read - Coronavirus Second Wave: India Logs 4Lakh New COVID-19 Cases For The First Time In A New High

The team used the new secure OpenSAFELY data analytics platform to analyse partially anonymised electronic health data collected covering 40 per cent of England. These records were linked to other national coronavirus-related data sets for the first and second waves of the pandemic — including testing, hospital data and mortality records. Ethnicity was self-reported by participants in records and grouped into five census categories (white, South Asian, Black, other, mixed) and then a further 16 sub-groups. Of 17,288,532 adults included in the study, 63 per cent (10,877,978) were white, 5.9 per cent (1,025,319) South Asian, 2 per cent (340,912) Black, 1.8 per cent (320,788) other, and 1 per cent (170,484) mixed. Ethnicity was unknown for 26.3 per cent (4,553,051) people. Also Read - Asthma Patients At Higher Risk Of COVID-19: Doctors Advise Strict Precautions, Vaccination

South Asians were at risk during first wave too

According to researchers of this study, the risk is higher in the second wave of coronavirus than the first wave. They also saw that people from this ethnic group was at high risk of testing positive in the first wave than other minority ethnic groups in the country. Also Read - 90 COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra suffer severe Remdesivir side-effects : Use of drug suspended

Underlying health factors played an important role in this

Health factors such as Body Mass Index, blood pressure, underlying health conditions played the biggest role in explaining excess risks for all outcomes in South Asian groups. Moreover, size of the household also played an important reason for the disparity for COVID-19 mortality in South Asian groups, the findings showed.

Need for viable prevention measures

According to researchers, despite the improvements seen in most minority ethnic groups in the second wave compared to the first, it’s concerning to see that the disparity widened among South Asian groups. This highlights an urgent need to find effective prevention measures that fit with the needs of the UK’s ethnically diverse population. To improve COVID-19 outcomes, there is an urgent need to tackle the wider disadvantage and structural racism faced by these communities, as well as improving access to care and reducing transmission, they say.

