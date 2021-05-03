Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic experts have said that the elderly and people with underlying health conditions are more at risk of severe complications and death if they get infected with the virus. But so far scientists have not linked ethnicity to severe disease. But a new study at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine UK says that people of South Asian origin living in the UK are at higher risk for testing positive with COVID-19 and also at increased risks of hospitalisation ICU admission and death. This observational study is published in The Lancet. The