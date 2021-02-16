The spread of a more contagious coronavirus strain first discovered in South Africa remains a big concern amidst vaccination. Scientists are worried that the South African Covid-19 variant known as B.1.351 may spread more easily and current vaccines may not work against it. In fact a recent study had shown that Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine is less effective against this variant. As per media reports this variant has been found in more than 40 countries. Now India has also confirmed four Covid-19 cases caused by this new variant. In last two months India has recorded a total of 192 Covid-19 cases of