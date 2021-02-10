South Africa will be using Johnson and Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine instead of Oxford-AstraZeneca shots after the later was found less effective against a new variant. The country's Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday they will continue with the planned phase 1 vaccination using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine citing Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine’s lack of effectiveness against the 501Y.V2 strand of Covid-19 as the reason. South Africa received 1 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses on February 1. As the vaccines will expire in April there were concerns that the money spent on procuring these vaccines will be wasted given the poor efficacy