Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical giant Zydus Cadila recently announced that its drug Virafin had received restricted emergency use approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to treat adult Covid patients with moderate symptoms. The antiviral drug administered via an injection would soon be available in three districts of Uttar Pradesh namely Lucknow Varanasi and Prayagraj. The drug is expected to be available in one Covid hospital in each of the three districts in the next two-three days IANS news agency reported quoting the government spokesperson. The fact that we are able to offer a therapy which significantly reduces the viral