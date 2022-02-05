Your eyes can tell a lot about your health, including whether you have COVID-19. Yes, you heard it right. Soon, a simple eye test may help detect the contagious viral disease. An Israeli company has developed a device that can detect when a "virus layer" is present in the eye.
The company Advanced Optical Methods (AdOM) announced on Thursday that it is conducting a study to determine whether its Tear Film Imager (TFI) device can "effectively diagnose and determine Covid-19 in a fast, affordable, non-invasive assessment of the eye's tear film."
A tear film is formed when you blink. It is a thin fluid layer covering the ocular surface. The tear film comprises three layers an oil (lipid) layer, a water (aqueous) layer and a mucin layer together they protect the ocular surface from potentially pathogenic microbes, promote wound healing, maintain eye comfort and visual function.
According to AdOM, the TFI device is designed to simultaneously measure the mucins -- proteins that hydrate the tear ducts -- and the lipid sub-layers of the eye that prevent the eyes from drying out due to evaporation. It can provide a detailed assessment of the health of the tear film sub-layers within just 40 seconds, as well as detect when a "virus layer" is present in the eye and can quantify it.
Earlier, a concept study at Wolfson Medical Center had shown that it can correctly identify corona in patients at the same rate as a PCR test, Jerusalem Post reported.
The new study will observe the use of the TFI in comparison to PCR diagnostic testing on a larger scale, involving 500 patients. The study is expected to take a month to complete, the report said.
If proven to have a high correlation to the PCR, the TFI device could be used as a point of diagnostic care at airports, sporting arenas and businesses to identify COVID infected people, said AdOM CTO Raanan Gefen.