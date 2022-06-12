Sign In
  • ENG

Select Language

Sonia Gandhi Hospitalized In Sir Ganga Ram Due To COVID Complications

Congress party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala informed that Sonia Gandhi's condition is now stable, and she is undergoing treatment under the supervision of doctors.

Written by Tavishi Dogra |Published : June 12, 2022 9:23 PM IST

Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Hospital: Sonia Gandhi, the current interim president of Congress, was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi due to COVID-related complications. According to the information received, Sonia Gandhi was hospitalised on Sunday. Congress party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala informed the media that Sonia Gandhi's condition is now stable, and she is undergoing treatment under the supervision of doctors.

Corona Positive On June 1

On June 1, the interim president of the Congress party, Sonia Gandhi, tested positive for COVID-19. Sonia is in home isolation after being diagnosed with mild fever and few symptoms. Let us inform you that after Congress President Sonia Gandhi got corona, many more Congress leaders also got corona as they had participated in a meeting.

Also Read

More News

After Sonia, Priyanka Was Also Infected

Congress General Secretary in charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi, has also tested COVID positive. She has tweeted and given information about being corona infected. Priyanka has written that everyone who contacted us should get their corona test done and take precautions. Before getting positive, Priyanka had visited Lucknow for the the Nav Sankalp Shivir program. Her report came positive after Sonia Gandhi.

Let us inform you that earlier, the ED asked Rahul Gandhi to appear on June 13 and Sonia Gandhi on June 23 for money laundering in the National Herald case. For this, the ED has issued summons to both leaders.

Total Wellness is now just a click away.

Follow us on