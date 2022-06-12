Sonia Gandhi Hospitalized In Sir Ganga Ram Due To COVID Complications

Congress party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala informed that Sonia Gandhi's condition is now stable, and she is undergoing treatment under the supervision of doctors.

Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Hospital: Sonia Gandhi, the current interim president of Congress, was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi due to COVID-related complications. According to the information received, Sonia Gandhi was hospitalised on Sunday. Congress party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala informed the media that Sonia Gandhi's condition is now stable, and she is undergoing treatment under the supervision of doctors.

Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation. We thank all the Congress men & women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes. Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 12, 2022

Corona Positive On June 1

On June 1, the interim president of the Congress party, Sonia Gandhi, tested positive for COVID-19. Sonia is in home isolation after being diagnosed with mild fever and few symptoms. Let us inform you that after Congress President Sonia Gandhi got corona, many more Congress leaders also got corona as they had participated in a meeting.

After Sonia, Priyanka Was Also Infected

I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home. I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 3, 2022

Congress General Secretary in charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi, has also tested COVID positive. She has tweeted and given information about being corona infected. Priyanka has written that everyone who contacted us should get their corona test done and take precautions. Before getting positive, Priyanka had visited Lucknow for the the Nav Sankalp Shivir program. Her report came positive after Sonia Gandhi.

Let us inform you that earlier, the ED asked Rahul Gandhi to appear on June 13 and Sonia Gandhi on June 23 for money laundering in the National Herald case. For this, the ED has issued summons to both leaders.

You may like to read