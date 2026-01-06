Sonia Gandhi Health Update: Congress Leader Hospitalized At Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, What We Know So Far

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
Sonia Gandhi Health Update: Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, 79, was admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Monday. A source confirmed on Tuesday that the Congress veteran visited the hospital for a routine check-up. However, amidst Delhi's pollution, the 79-year-old has been kept under medical observation due to her history of chronic cough.
According to a hospital source, Sonia Gandhi's health is currently stable and there's nothing to worry about. The source told the media, "She is doing fine and has been kept under observation of a chest physician. It is a routine admission, but she has this problem of chronic cough, and she keeps coming for check-ups, especially with this pollution in the city."
According to a study published by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), certain medical conditions like asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) are caused by inhaling pollutants created by human and natural activities such as fumes, chemicals, dust, cigarettes, pipes, cigars, etc. and second-hand smoke.
"Breathing in particle pollution can be harmful to your health. Larger particles, called PM10, irritate the eyes, nose, and throat. Dust from roads, farms, dry riverbeds, construction sites, and mines are types of PM10," the CDC explains. "Smaller particles, called PM2.5, are more dangerous because they can get into the deep parts of your lungs or even into your blood."
Some of the common symptoms of chronic cough include the following:
Chronic cough that doesn't stop can trigger various health concerns such as:
Pollution can affect anyone, but people with certain medical conditions like asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), heart disease, diabetes, older adults, babies and children are at higher risk of being bothered by particle pollution. Here are three crucial steps to stay safe when the Air Quality Index predicts particulate pollution levels will be high, according to the CDC:
The American Lung Association (ALA) recommends that if your chronic cough is triggered by certain medical conditions, such as asthma, COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, sinus drainage issues, nasal polyps or gastroesophageal reflux (GERD) then visit your healthcare provider for specific treatments that can help get rid of the cough.
Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information