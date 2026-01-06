Sonia Gandhi Health Update: Congress Leader Hospitalized At Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, What We Know So Far

Sonia Gandhi Health Update: Inside source revealed that the 79-year-old politician visited Delhi's hospital for a routine check-up, but due to her history of chronic cough she is currently under medical observation.

Sonia Gandhi Health Update: Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, 79, was admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Monday. A source confirmed on Tuesday that the Congress veteran visited the hospital for a routine check-up. However, amidst Delhi's pollution, the 79-year-old has been kept under medical observation due to her history of chronic cough.

What Happened To Sonia Gandhi?

According to a hospital source, Sonia Gandhi's health is currently stable and there's nothing to worry about. The source told the media, "She is doing fine and has been kept under observation of a chest physician. It is a routine admission, but she has this problem of chronic cough, and she keeps coming for check-ups, especially with this pollution in the city."

Can Pollution Cause Chronic Cough?

According to a study published by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), certain medical conditions like asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) are caused by inhaling pollutants created by human and natural activities such as fumes, chemicals, dust, cigarettes, pipes, cigars, etc. and second-hand smoke.

"Breathing in particle pollution can be harmful to your health. Larger particles, called PM10, irritate the eyes, nose, and throat. Dust from roads, farms, dry riverbeds, construction sites, and mines are types of PM10," the CDC explains. "Smaller particles, called PM2.5, are more dangerous because they can get into the deep parts of your lungs or even into your blood."

Signs And Symptoms Of Chronic Cough

Some of the common symptoms of chronic cough include the following:

Stuffy nose

Horse voice

Feeling of liquid running down the back of your throat, which is known as postnasal drip

Often finding yourself clearing your throat

Sore throat

Shortness of breath

Experiencing heartburn

Coughing up blood in rare cases

Risks Associated With Chronic Cough

Chronic cough that doesn't stop can trigger various health concerns such as:

You may like to read

Headache

Dizziness

Vomiting

Unexplained sweating

Sleep disruption

Broken ribs

Unindented bladder loss

Temporary loss of consciousness

Tips To Stay Safe From Air Pollution

Pollution can affect anyone, but people with certain medical conditions like asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), heart disease, diabetes, older adults, babies and children are at higher risk of being bothered by particle pollution. Here are three crucial steps to stay safe when the Air Quality Index predicts particulate pollution levels will be high, according to the CDC:

Spend more time indoors to ensure that you avoid inhaling pollutants.

Choose an easier outdoor activity like a slow walk instead of running, so you don't breathe as hard.

Plan outdoor activities when the pollution levels are lower.

Avoid busy roads and highways where particulate matter is high due to vehicular emissions.

Drink plenty of water, as this can thin the mucus and keep you hydrated.

Soothe your throat by consuming hard candy, cough drops or honey.

Use a cool mist humidifier to help decrease your cough.

The American Lung Association (ALA) recommends that if your chronic cough is triggered by certain medical conditions, such as asthma, COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, sinus drainage issues, nasal polyps or gastroesophageal reflux (GERD) then visit your healthcare provider for specific treatments that can help get rid of the cough.

TRENDING NOW

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.