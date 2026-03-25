Sonia Gandhi Health News LIVE: Congress leader hospitalised with severe infection, son Rahul Gandhi cancels Kerala visit | Key highlights

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Sonia Gandhi Health News LIVE: Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is currently admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. According to the reports, she is suffering from a severe form of seasonal infection that has led to some health complications. Sources told the media that the Rajya Sabha MP is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, and her condition is being monitored. "Sonia Gandhi is now stable, under strict supervision", sources revealed. This is not the first time, earlier she was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital (January'26) due to severe breathing issues. The party released a statement later stating that she suffered degrading respiratory issues. Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Ajay Swaroop, had at that time said that a detailed medical examination had revealed that Sonia Gandhi's bronchial asthma had been mildly exacerbated due to the combined effects of cold weather and the pollution level in Delhi. "She was experiencing respiratory discomfort, and upon medical examination, it was found that her bronchial asthma had been mildly exacerbated due to the combined effects of cold weather and pollution. As a precautionary measure, she was admitted for further observation and treatment. At present, her condition is absolutely stable," Swaroop had said in an official statement. Swaroop had further stated that the senior Congress leader was being managed with antibiotics and other supportive medications. Stay tuned for all the latest updates on the Congress leader's health updates and current situation.
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