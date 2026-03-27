Sonia Gandhi BIG Health Update: Senior Congress leader showing signs of improvement, to be discharged from hospital soon - Check highlights

Sonia Gandhi Health: The 79-year-old Senior Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital late on March 24 after developing a fever. As of now she is recovering well, and doctors have stated that they will discharge her soon.. Scroll down to know what happened to her.

Sonia Gandhi BIG Health Update: Congress MP stable, on antibiotics for possible respiratory infection; son Rahul Gandhi visits Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Sonia Gandhi Health Updates: Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, after experiencing sudden health complications due to triggered infection, is showing signs of improvement. According to the reports, the hospital on Friday confirmed that she was admitted at 10:22 pm and has since shown steady improvement.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, stated that Gandhi is "much better" and is "comfortable." He added that she has been walking around, taken her breakfast, and is progressing smoothly. Doctors expect she may be discharged within the next couple of days if her recovery continues at the same pace.

Sonia Gandhi Health: A Complete Timeline

Earlier this year, the senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with bronchial asthma, due that got triggered due to the pollution crisis in the national capital.

She suffered from severe breathing issues, but was later released from the hospital after recovery.

Currently, she is kept on antibiotics and medicinal support after doctor figured out that she has developed some infections (curable).

How Is Sonia Gandhi Right Now?

As of now, doctor's have revealed that Sonia Gandhi is responding well to the treatment, she is currently on antibiotics but her recovery is happening quite fast.

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According to the doctors attending the Congress leader, Gandhi is undergoing treatment for a systemic infection and is responding well to antibiotics. She remains under the supervision of a team of senior doctors, who are closely monitoring her condition. As per reports, she will be discharged soon.

What Is Bronchial Asthma: Understanding The Killer Disease

Sonia Gandhi was diagnosed with Bronchial Asthma, earlier this year. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) a bronchial asthma is a major chronic noncommunicable disease (NCD) characterized by recurring airway inflammation, leading to wheezing, breathlessness, chest tightness, and coughing.

Some of the most common signs and symptoms of this respiratory disease include: a persistent cough (often worse at night or early morning), wheezing, shortness of breath, and chest tightness.

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