Sonia Gandhi BIG Health Update: Congress MP stable, on antibiotics for possible stomach and urinary infection; Rahul Gandhi visits Hospital

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been diagnosed with chronic bronchial asthma. As per reports, Delhi's pollution and changing weather led to worsening her health condition. Scroll down to know what exactly happened to her, and how is she right now.

Sonia Gandhi BIG Health Update: Congress MP stable, on antibiotics for possible respiratory infection; son Rahul Gandhi visits Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Sonia Gandhi Health Update: Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Sonia Gandhi, has been hospitalised at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, after her health condition worsened on Tuesday morning. She is currently being treated for a systemic infection and related complications, hospital authorities have confirmed. As per the reports, the veteran leader, who was admitted late on 24 March, is reported to be stable and responding to treatment.

Addressing the media to share the senior Congress leader's health status Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, released a statement - "Sonia Gandhi is stable. Doctors are conducting further investigations to check for possible infection in the stomach and urinary tract."

Gandhi is currently admitted to the hospital and is receiving treatment under strict supervision. Officials have confirmed that a team of doctors is closely monitoring her condition, and antibiotics have been administered, the statement said. Gandhi was admitted to the hospital at 10.30 PM on Tuesday evening after feeling unwell.

Sonia Gandhi Health Updates: What Happened To The Congress MP?

As of now, Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, has revealed that Sonia Gandhi's health condition is stable and she is responding well to all the treatments. Reports have revealed that doctors suspect a possible infection in the stomach and urinary tract.

"Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on the night of 24th March for fever. As per Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman SGRH, she is undergoing treatment with antibiotics for systemic infection, under the supervision of Dr D.S Rana, Dr S Nundy and Dr Arup Basu, and is responding to the treatment."

#UPDATE | Sonia Gandhi's health update | Sir Ganga Ram Hospital says - Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on the night of 24th March for fever. As per Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman SGRH, she is undergoing treatment with antibiotics for systemic infection, under the https://t.co/JLLoF1vzm8 ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2026

What is stomach and urinary infections? According to the medical journal, an acute infection inside the stomach and the urinary tract caused by foreign bacteria. According to CDC, a urinary tract infection (UTI) is an infection in any part of the urinary system (kidneys, bladder, urethra) caused by bacteria, most commonly E. coli. Common symptoms include intense urges to urinate, a burning sensation when urinating, cloudy or foul-smelling urine, and pressure/pain in the lower abdomen (belly) or pelvic area.

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