Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Announces Pregnancy; Things To Know If You Are Planning To Get Pregnant In Your 30s

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja recently surprised fans with a post announcing their first pregnancy. Check out the latest news right here!

Sonam Kapoor is pregnant!

The 36-year-old National Award winner is expecting her first child with her husband, Anand Ahuja. The actress and her husband revealed the news in a post on Monday with a series of stunning pictures of the couple.

She can be seen caressing her baby belly while lying peacefully on Anand's lap in the photos. The actress also wrote a touching poem for her unborn kid, which said, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022".

Check Out Sonam Kapoor's Instagram Post

Sonam's cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor couldn't keep calm after hearing the news and showered love on her. Jahnvi wrote, "OH MY GOD WHAT!!!!!!!" with a lot of heart emojis. Kareena Kapoor Khan also expressed her joy and commented, "Wohoooooooo soooo happy for you both can't wait for the babies to play."

Many other celebrities from the industry wished the couple good wishes on the post.

Things To Consider While Planning Pregnancy Post 30s

Many women are opting to get pregnant beyond their 30s. While the biological clock is one thing that plays an important role, sometimes women above the age of 35 have healthy babies. However, women who have crossed the age of 35 must understand the risks that are worth the discussion.

Studies have shown that the quality of eggs deteriorates as women become older. It is recommended that women become pregnant before the age of 35 to conceive naturally. Conception does not always happen when the couple expects it to. Some perfectly healthy couples may take longer than usual to conceive.

It is believed that when a woman reaches her late 30s or early 40s, complications begin to surface. A pregnant lady who is above 35 years old is considered high-risk. During the pregnancy, complications such as miscarriage, hypertension, or the chance of chromosome problems can occur. Ectopic pregnancies, losses, and the need for a caesarean section become more likely.

Some of the common complications that might affect women in their late 30s include preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, stillbirth or miscarriage. Yes, older moms can be at risk of these problems, but it doesn't necessarily mean that they cannot conceive in their 30s. Women of a specific age may also become pregnant later in life and be able to have children. Despite the concerns, if a couple practises good habits such as maintaining a healthy weight, quitting smoking, eating well, and exercising, they can reduce their risk.