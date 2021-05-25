India began its third phase of vaccination drive on May 1 allowing all citizens of 18 years of age and above to get vaccines to get COVID-19 vaccines. In the US the FDA had earlier this month approved Pfizer and BioNTech's mRNA Covid-19 vaccine for children between 12 and 15 years of age on an emergency use basis. Another mRNA vaccine from Moderna is also approved for use in individuals 18 years of age and older. Earlier this month Moderna announced that its COVID-19 vaccine is 96% effective for adolescents ages 12-17 years and has no serious safety concerns. In