The recent University of Michigan study has found how social media usage can buffer depression among older adults with pain. The study has been published in the Journals of Gerontology, Series B. The researchers reported that using social media can reduce the negative health effects of curtailed social contact that comes as a consequence of pain. The study’s lead author, Shannon Ang reportedly said that the findings of the study are significant among an ageing society where social isolation and loneliness are key determinants of well-being.

He also said that their results may be possibly extended to other forms of conditions like chronic illnesses, functional limitations that, like pain, also restrict physical activity outside of the home.

However, the data does not distinguish between the types of social media that older adults use–although 17 per cent of them had used a social networking site in the last month. The analysis was adjusted for various online uses such as paying bills or shopping for groceries, to capture if purported benefits were from social media and not just from general internet use.

The findings showed older adults who experienced pain were less likely to participate in social activities that require face-to-face interactions, which offers mental benefits. According to the researchers, social media may still preserve cognitive function and psychological well-being in this population

Finally, the study’s lead author said that this is critical because the onset of pain can often lead to a downward spiral of social isolation and depression, resulting in adverse outcomes for the health of older adults.