Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19. She asked people who came in contact with her to get themselves tested at the earliest. The minister had been actively campaigning for the Bihar elections, seeking votes for the National Democratic Alliance government in the state. She took to Twitter to make the announcement about her infection. Also Read - Coronavirus infections reported among Sputnik V trial volunteers

National capital sees surge in cases

Meanwhile, though the number of cases in India has been showing a downward trend in recent days, the national capital has witnessed a recent surge in active cases. In fact, Delhi witnessed the highest single day spike till date on Tuesday with 4853 new infections and 44 deaths reported. The tally in the national capital has crossed 3.64 lakhs. This upward trend has been visible since Friday and Delhi has been reporting over 4,000 cases of COVID-19 daily. Over the last one week, the daily positivity rate – the percentage of people who test positive for the disease versus those who were tested – has also increased, faring above 8 per cent. The situation suggests that the national capital is inching towards its third peak, as stated by the head of the national task force for COVID-19, Dr V.K. Paul on Tuesday. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 80,40,203 while death toll reaches 1,20,527

Festivities, pollution to blame for rise in cases

Experts say that the cases are bound to increase as the combination of pollution, overcrowding and winter is proving to be a triple whammy. According to Dr Prabhakaran Dorairaj, Professor, Epidemiology, Public Health Foundation of India, “The viral infections thrive in winters. They remain suspended for a longer time in the air in cold weather conditions. The pollution aids the longevity to the suspension of the virus. On the top of it, the lack of social distancing during the festivals is instigating the spread further.” Durga Puja festival is celebrated majorly in eastern and northern parts of the country. And the surge in cases is also reported in these parts only. Also Read - COVID-19 infection may cause irreversible brain damage

Precautions a must

One reason for this increase in cases is the lack of COVID appropriate behaviour and peak in pollution in the national capital. Cases in Delhi are rising and this will continue if people do not take necessary precautions. With lockdown being lifted, people are not observing the rules of social distancing, staying indoors and wearing face masks as stringently as they should. Experts say that precautions are the only way forward to deal with the viral disease since Delhi is densely populated.

Schools to remain closed in national capital

On Wednesday, the Delhi government ordered all schools in the city to remain shut till further orders after the surge in cases. An expert committee, led by Dr Paul, had cautioned a few days ago that city hospitals should be prepared for a surge of 15,000 positive cases a day with the change in season and movement of patients from other states. Meanwhile, Dr Dodairaj predicted that the next surge is impending in the metro cities of southern India. “The cases in metropolises like Bengaluru in the southern part have remained constant so far. However, the overcrowding and winter would lead to a surge in cases there as well,” he added.

