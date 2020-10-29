Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19. She asked people who came in contact with her to get themselves tested at the earliest. The minister had been actively campaigning for the Bihar elections seeking votes for the National Democratic Alliance government in the state. She took to Twitter to make the announcement about her infection. National capital sees surge in cases Meanwhile though the number of cases in India has been showing a downward trend in recent days the national capital has witnessed a recent surge in active cases. In fact Delhi witnessed the