A recent study using a model of airway tissue created from human stem cells have pinpointed how smoking cigarettes causes more severe infection by SARS-CoV-2 the virus that causes COVID-19 in the airways of the lungs. The study published in the journal Cell Stem Cell will help researchers better understand COVID-19 risks for smokers and could inform the development of new therapeutic strategies to help reduce smokers' chances of developing severe disease. How Smoking Makes It Worse For COVID-19 Patients To help understand how smoking affects SARS-CoV-2 infection on a cellular and molecular level recreated what happens when the airways