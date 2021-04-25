According to a recent survey conducted by CSIR (Council of Scientific Industrial Research) Government of India smokers and vegetarians are less likely to contract COVID-19 infection. The survey suggested smoking may be protective despite COVID-19 being a respiratory disease due to its role in increasing the mucous production that may be acting as the first line of defence among the smoking population. It indicated that vegetarian food rich in fibre may also have a role to play in providing immunity against COVID-19 due to its anti-inflammatory properties by modification of gut microbiota. The pan India survey was conducted by an