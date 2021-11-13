Smog Engulfs Delhi-NCR: Expert Warns Air Pollution Can Worsen Prognosis Of Covid-19

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has suggested the Centre to impose a two-day lockdown to tackle air pollution in the national capital

Air pollution is giving a tough time to people living in Delhi-NCR, who are now gasping for fresh air. Harmful pollutants from the car exhausts, firecrackers, industrial waste, and theopen burning of agricultural waste are believed to the main culprits behind the decreasing air quality in Delhi and the surrounding areas. Meanwhile, experts have expressed fear that the increasing air pollution may lead to surge in Covid cases in the national capital.

"Both air pollution and Covid impact lungs and respiratory health. Air pollution not only aggravates respiratory conditions like asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia, bronchiolitis, lung cancer, lung fibrosis but it may also lead to increase in Covid-19 cases," says Dr. Vipul Rustgi, MBBS MD Medicine, Consultant physician and Diabetologist, Apollo Spectra, Delhi.

"There can be an increased in Covid severity in the highly polluted areas, and one will have swelling in the lungs. Not only this, too much air pollution can impact those who have been previously infected with Covid-19 causing higher mortality and morbidity rates. In those with Covid infection, air pollution can worsen the prognosis of the disease," he warns.

The expert also shares certain precautions people can take to protect themselves from air pollution and stay healthy. Keep reading!

How to avoid exposure to unhealthy air and stay safe

Avoid going for morning or evening walks when the air quality drops in your area. It is always recommended to exercise at home when there is smog.

In case, you are required to venture out of the house then you need to mask up. Or cover the face with a scarf. Do not touch your mouth, nose, or eyes without washing the hands as they may contain germs.

Eat fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and pulses to boost your immunity. Avoid junk, spicy, oily, canned, and processed foods that can further cause problems. Stay hydrated by drinking enough water to eliminate toxins from the body.

Avoid going to areas where there is too much traffic, which can lead to air pollution and smog.

Do not burst firecrackers as they can contribute to air pollution.

Have proper ventilation at home and use an air purifier as recommended by the doctor to breathe freely.

Delhi's air quality drops to severe category

The air quality index in the city drops to 499 (severe category) on Saturday morning, according to the Ministry of Earth Science's air quality monitor, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The state government have already issued an advisory asking people to limit outdoor activities and instructed government and private offices to cut vehicle use by at least 30 percent.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has suggested the Centre to impose a two-day lockdown to tackle air pollution in the National Capital and take an emergency decision. During a hearing on plea on air pollution, the apex court also questioned the Delhi government for opening schools in the national capital and exposing children's lungs to the pollutants.

The Delhi government was also questioned about its plan to install smog towers and emission control projects.

Further, the court asked the Centre to inform it about the steps taken to control it in the next hearing of the air pollution case, which is scheduled on 15 November.