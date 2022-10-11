Smartwatch Helped Detect Pregnancy In A Woman: How To Use Health Wearables To Maintain Reproductive Health

These smartwatches backed with artificial intelligence have brought our health cards close to our wrists

"Usually, my resting heart rate is about 57 and my heart rate has increased to 72. It's not a big jump, but it showed up on an alert that it's been higher for 15 days. I started trying to figure out why," she wrote on the platform

In an interesting post on Reddit, a 34-year-old shared how her Apple Watch helped her in detecting pregnancy. The woman received clues about her pregnancy days before a clinical test that later verified the pregnancy. If used appropriately, health or fitness wearables can help us keep a check on our reproductive health.

There have been some cases in the past when these fitness wearables have alerted users to some anomalies in their bodies. These wearable health devices are increasingly helping people to monitor their health at home and providing more valuable data to clinicians which otherwise would not have been recorded.

How Apple Watch detected pregnancy

The woman posted an appreciation post for the smartwatch that first alerted her that something had changed inside her body. At first, the watch notified the user that her heart had increased over some days. The user who usually had a resting heart rate of 57 beats per minute was suddenly having an increased heart rate of 72 beats per minute. The continuous warning notifications coming from the watch made the user suspicious.

An increased heart rate can be due to multiple reasons. The user suspected it to be COVID-19 and got herself tested. However, the test came out to be negative. Later she read on the web that one possible reason for an increased heartbeat could be pregnancy. A doctor later confirmed that the woman was four weeks pregnant. The user said on the platform that her watch knew about her pregnancy much before she could have. She also shared that if it weren't for her watch, she would have never taken notice of the changing heart rate and would have not cared to get tested for pregnancy unless the symptoms had become more obvious.

Manage your menstrual health

These smartwatches backed with artificial intelligence have brought our health cards close to our wrists. With a band across our wrist, we can track our heart rate 24/7, measure calories burnt, and steps were taken during the day and maintain sleep metrics. It might be interesting to know what can we do for our menstrual health using these fitness wearables-

You can log periods Record period symptoms Keep a track of ovulation day You can get period reminders You can keep a period history With a new sensor available in some smartwatches, one can track changes in periods and ovulation changes using body temperature.