A condition in which a person doesn’t have enough quality tears to lubricate and nourish the eye can be termed as dry eye. It can make your life miserable. You may feel annoying and frustrated due to that constant irritation. You may exhibit symptoms like itchy eyes, burning sensation, red eyes, fatigued eyes and blurred vision. It can snatch away your peace and can hamper your productivity. You will not be able to focus on your day-to-day activities.

According to a study, this can be a major issue as this condition can slow a person’s reading speed by 10 per cent and can make it difficult to read for more than 30 minutes. Isn’t this shocking?

Reportedly, those with a clinically significant dry eye could read fewer words per minute and than those without the condition, who read at the same rate of 272 words per minute. We are not kidding here!

Reportedly, according to Esen Akpek, from the Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute in the US, people with dry eye were unable to sustain good reading performance as their tears cannot re-lubricate their eye surfaces fast enough.

The team included 186 adults aged 50 or older, for the study, published in the journal Optometry and Vision Science. Also, the participants didn’t use prescription or over the counter eye drops for 24 hours before going for the testing.

Reportedly, all the participants in the study responded to eye discomfort vision quality and environmental contributors to eye complaints like wind or smoke.

According to Akpek, people who had dry eye symptoms like stinging, fluctuating vision and dryness can opt for the counter eye drops, but they should undergo professional testing and diagnosis as well. This can help them to tackle their problem.

(With the inputs from IANS)