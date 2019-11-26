We all have come across numerous studies uncovering the harmful effects of sleep deprivation but the problem is much deeper and serious than what has been reported to date. A new study by Michigan State University's Sleep and Learning Lab has conducted one of the largest sleep studies, revealing that lack of sleep affects us much more than prior theories have suggested. Published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General, the study is the first to assess how sleep deprivation impacts placekeeping, or the ability to complete a series of steps without losing one's place, despite potential interruptions. Our research