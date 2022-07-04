Skin Lesions, Low Fever: New Symptoms Of Monkeypox Found In Infected Patients In The UK

The monkeypox virus is spreading rapidly in several countries, and some people in the UK are experiencing different symptoms than usual. Here are the new monkeypox symptoms you should know about.

Monkeypox cases have tripled in just a few weeks in Europe and leading health authorities have declared it a pandemic. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has not declared the disease a pandemic yet, but that doesn't make it any less dangerous. As per the latest statistics, the disease has over 50 countries in its grip so far. The virus has perplexed researchers around the world due to its unusual behaviour. Now, a new study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases has found new symptoms in UK patients.

New Monkeypox Symptoms Found In UK Patients

According to the Lancet study, monkeypox patients from the UK exhibit different symptoms from symptoms observed in patients previously. The UK Health Security Agency should examine its current case criteria for monkeypox, according to the researchers, in order to help identify instances.

The study examined 54 people who received monkeypox diagnoses over a 12-day period in May 2022 at sexual health clinics in London, UK. Researchers noticed variations in the symptoms compared to other monkeypox outbreaks, such as the location of skin lesions and a decreased incidence of fatigue and fever. As per the study, 94 per cent of patients had at least one skin lesion on the vaginal or perianal area. The patients were all symptomatic and presented with skin lesions. Most patients had minor illnesses and recovered at home by resting alone, but five needed to be admitted to the hospital because of pain or an infection in their skin lesions.

Researchers from the Central London Community Healthcare NHS Trust, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, Chelsea & Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, and Imperial College London conducted this study.

Monkeypox Cases In The World

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 5,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported thus far from 51 different nations that do not share the disease's endemic distribution. Around 90% of all infections occur in Europe, with the UK reporting the greatest number of infections on the continent with 1,235 cases.