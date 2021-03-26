One of the most important precautionary measures is keeping the hands clean and sanitized. This is because you may unknowingly touch surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with the COVID-19 virus and then touch your face with your dirty hands.

Swanrose India, a wholly owned subsidiary of US-based Swanrose Inc on Thursday announced the launch of ‘once-a-day’ hand sanitiser ‘Just Human’. “Just Human is a revolutionary 24-hour hand sanitiser (use just once a day), a game changer in the hand sanitizer space. It is the first hand sanitizer to provide extended protection. The 24-hour efficacy is backed by GLP Lab certification,” said Roshini Sanah Jaiswal, CEO of Swanrose Inc. ‘Just Human’ is made in India with US proprietary technology. The product has got USFDA registration and DCGI clearance in India. This week the first product launches in India and the USA simultaneously. According to the CEO of Swanrose, the company has an ethos of local production to support jobs and families in the countries it sells, so in the USA it is made in USA and in India it is made in India. Also Read - 20% COVID-19 recovered patients reported a new disability after discharge - 4 common symptoms

Precautionary measures must to tackle surge in cases

We are still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, now, many countries are seeing a surge in cases and in India the situation is no different. The country is staring at an exponential surge in active infectious cases, which experts are saying is likely to only get worse. In light of this, it becomes imperative that everyone takes all the precautionary methods very seriously. This will bring down the infection transmission rate significantly. Social distancing, sanitizing your hand, isolating if you have symptoms and wearing face masks are very important and there should be no slack when it comes to following these measures. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccines in India: Covaxin, Covishield effective against UK, Brazilian variants, assures Centre

Importance of hand sanitisers to fight the COVID-19 pandemic

One of the most important precautionary measures is keeping the hands clean and sanitized. This is because you may unknowingly touch surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with the COVID-19 virus. Many people have the habit of unconsciously touching the face multiple times during the course of the day. This puts them at high risk of getting infected. But if you keep your hands sanitized, there is nothing to worry about. Also Read - MyGov Corona Helpdesk - India’s COVID-19 Whatsapp Chatbot Crosses 3 Crore Users

How the 24 hour sanitizer changes things

Many people find it a pain to frequently sanitise their hands. Moreover, frequent use of alcohol-based sanitisers, which are the best to fight the virus, can leave your skin dry and peeling. So, if application once in 24 hours is enough to sanitise your hand, then you don’t have to go through the hassle of frequent sanitizing and nor do you have to worry about adverse effects on your skin. Let us lee what this alcohol-based 24 hours Just Human hand sanitizer is all about.

It forms a protective invisible bionic shield that kills 99.9 per cent of germs and viruses.

It is also skin-friendly.

The shield will work regardless of the surfaces you touch throughout the day.

Works even after you wash your hands.

Chemical-free and safe for children.

