Anaemia is medically defined as a condition where there is a decrease in the amount of hemoglobin or a drop in the number of red blood cells in the blood. This may be due to several reasons with the most common one being a deficiency of iron which is necessary to produce hemoglobin. Such anaemia is called iron deficiency or hypochromic or microcytic anaemia and is typical in pregnant women growing children and women with excessive bleeding during menstruation. But apart from that other types of anaemia are caused due to a deficiency of vitamin B-12 destruction of red blood