Denmark has ordered the slaughter of all the estimated 15-17 million minks in the country after discovering new coronavirus cases linked to mink farms. The country’s health authorities have warned that a mutation of the virus had jumped from minks to humans and infected 12 people. According to the Danish health authorities the new strain known as Cluster 5 is not inhibited by antibodies to the same degree as the normal virus. This they fear could threaten the efficacy of vaccines that are being developed across the globe. Since June 2020 as many as 214 human cases of COVID-19 have