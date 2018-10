Sir J J Hospital has set-up a dedicated Haemophilia & Thrombosis Center in Mumbai. Similar centers will also be set-up in B. J. Medical College, Pune and The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Nagpur.In the last decade, the number of patients treated at these hospitals for thrombosis has risen rapidly. Moreover, it is estimated that more than20-30% of thrombosis cases in India may go undiagnosed and untreated. Therefore, the centres will aim tospread awareness of thrombosis and its life-threatening complications among patients and doctors.

Dr. Savita Rangarajan, a Consultant Haematologist who was previously practicing in the UK for than 20 years, will mentor clinicians in these hospitals to lead thecentres. She said, “The centres will not only treat patients for thrombosis and related hematological conditions, but will also conduct clinical research and collect India-specific data. In the long-term, this can be combined with data from other hematology centres to create a nationwide registry.”

Dr.Priya Patil, Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, The Grant Medical College and Sir J.J. Group of Hospitals, highlighted the potential benefits of such a registry, “The data will help us identify types of thrombosis that are most prevalent amongst Indians. Patient profiling and analysis will also indicate root causes and risk factors, which will help us predict and prevent incidence.”Based on case history, Dr. Savita highlighted one example of an India-specific trend that requires study, “Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis appears to be relatively more prevalent in India. We need to conduct a causality analysis to determine whether it is triggered by genetic or environmental factors.”

Throughout the globe, though one in four people die of conditions caused by blood clots, most are unaware that surgery is a significant risk factor for thrombosis. The situation is no different in India. Dr. Savita explained, “Upto 60 percent of VTE cases occur during or after hospitalization, making it a leading preventable cause of hospital deaths world-over. In the West, there are protocols in place to minimize the risk of preventable VTE and to treat it effectively. A similar standardization needs to take place in India. Through a combination of hospital-based safety and quality processes, continuing medical education and professional reporting of VTE, we can reduce the burden of this life-threatening condition.”

In the West, Thrombosis and Anticoagulation clinics are well-established and available to patients. There is an acute need for more such clinics in India, so that the risks related to anticoagulation treatment can be mitigated and patients are given the best possible advice and treatment. Moreover, coagulation laboratories which focus on corresponding diagnostic tests are also required. Such diagnostic facilities typically work in close collaboration with clinicians to ensure results are interpreted and actioned appropriately.