In a recent development the Sinovac has said that its COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac is safe and effective in children ages 3-17. According to the primary reports the results were from early and mid-stage clinical trials with over 550 subjects said Geng Zeng the medical director at Sinovac at a press conference. While the vaccine has already been allowed for use in adults in China further testing was needed to see how it would work with children. More than 70 million shots of Sinovac's vaccine have been given worldwide including in China. There were two instances of high fevers in response