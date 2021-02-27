Just one single dose of Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine can reduce the transmission risk of novel coronavirus effectively, a study revealed on Friday. Also Read - Rs 100 service charge plus COVID-19 vaccine cost: This is the price of getting the shot at a private centre

According to the study authors, the findings show a single dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has shown a dramatic reduction in the rate of positive screening tests among asymptomatic healthcare workers. Also Read - US panel endorses single dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for EUA: FDA says it’s safe

To conduct the study, the UK researchers analysed results from thousands of COVID-19 tests that were carried out on a weekly basis for the healthcare staffers at a hospital in Cambridge, eastern England. Also Read - 'Coronil is evidence based medicine': Ramdev's Patanjali issues fact check response to IMA

The results of the study showed that around 0.80% of tests from those healthcare workers who were not vaccinated were found COVID-19 positive. On the other hand, only 0.37% of tests from the healthcare staff were found positive among those who were vaccinated.

“The study has also revealed that the level of asymptomatic infection was also halved in those vaccinated for less than 12 days,” one of the researchers was quoted as saying.

The study authors also said that the Pfizer vaccine is also efficient for all those who have had COVID-19. “For all those who have had COVID-19, a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine is enough to provide robust protection from the coronavirus,” an expert said.

This comes days after a study showed that Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine is 94 per cent efficient.

The vaccine makers have directed two doses of the vaccine to get a full immunity against the novel coronavirus. “Two doses of Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine is recommended to be taken in a gap period of 21 days. The first dose will protect an individual against Covid-19, the first dose primes the immune system and the second boost it,” health experts said.

The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has not been approved or licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization to prevent Covid-19 for use in individuals 16 years of age and older.

In the UK, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was rolled out in late December 2020.