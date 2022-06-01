Singer KK Dies After Suffering Massive Heart Attack In Kolkata

Singer KK Dies After Suffering Massive Heart Attack In Kolkata

KK started feeling unwell after performing at a concert in Kolkata, he was brought to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Famous Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died on Tuesday hours after a concert in Kolkata. He was 53. According to the reports, KK started feeling unwell after performing at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata. He was rushed to Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) at around 10:30 pm, where doctors declared him brought dead. "KK was brought to the hospital around 10 pm. It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said.

Speaking to the media, a family source said, "He gave a performance at Nazrul Mancha on Tuesday and later went to his hotel where he fell ill. He was brought to a hospital where he was declared dead."

PM Modi, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher & Others Offer Condolences

Condoling his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said KK will always be remembered through his songs. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022

Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti 🙏🏻 Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 31, 2022

You may like to read

Heartbreaking news on the sudden passing away of such an incredible talent . RIP KK 💔 the entertainment world has lost a true artist today .Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SiKQutPJVO Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 31, 2022

A versatile singer, KK has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali, among other languages.

A Glimpse of KK's last Instagram post from the concert in Kolkata.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KK (@kk_live_now)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KK (@kk_live_now)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KK (@kk_live_now)

What Causes Heart Attacks?

Heart attacks can kill you in minutes, therefore it is important to know what causes this condition and how one can spot an impending heart attack. A heart attack is a severe health condition that occurs when an artery that sends blood and oxygen to the heart is blocked. There can be several causes, some of these are - plaques formations in the heart's arteries, deposition of cholesterol, and fatty cells. So, when a plaque ruptures, blood clots formation takes place. This clotting of the blood can block the arteries and lead to a heart attack.

Warning Symptoms of Heart Attack

A heart attack also called a myocardial infarction, is when a part of the heart muscle doesn't get enough blood. Some of the warning symptoms of an impending heart attack are:

Chest pain or discomfort. Feeling weak, light-headed, and faint. Pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck, or back. Difficulty in breathing. Discomfort in both the arms and the shoulders.

(With inputs from agencies)