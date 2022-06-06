Singer KK Could Have Been Saved If Timely CPR Was Given: Doctor Explains What Went Wrong

On May 31st, India lost a musical gem to a heart attack. The untimely demise of KK has left us all in grief, but it has also raised many questions. Read to know what went wrong.

Some heart attacks come with prior warning symptoms, and some may suddenly trigger and cause death. The recent untimely demise of veteran singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, also popularly known as KK has left the whole country in shock and grief. The 53-year-old singer was in Kolkata, performing a live gig at the Nazrul Mancha, and suffered a heart attack just hours after his show. The death has raised many questions about health conditions, where we lack when it comes to handling such emergency situations, and many more. Today, we have an expert with us who will talk about what went wrong on the 31st night.

On Sunday, KK's post mortem report was handed over to his family. In the report, the doctors mentioned that KK had significant blockages in his heart vessels, which led to the heart attack. The report has also cited that there was cholesterol accumulation near his heart which eventually led to blockages and then a heart attack. To understand what actually went wrong with KK that night, or whether he could have been saved, let us go back and check the scene of the 31st night.

KK's Death: What Went Wrong?

Several videos that surfaced on social media from the event showed KK sweating profusely. Even, he can be seen distressed and sweating during his live performance. And then one footage shows him walking toward his hotel room. This data is available, but what is missing is -- what went wrong? had he survived if he had been promptly transported to a hospital?

Speaking to IANS, Dr (Prof) Tarun Kumar, ABVIMS and RML hospital said that timely CPR even by a lay person and immediate shifting to a cardiac Centre might have a different result, when dealing with such critical cases. Dr Kumar also pointed out the negligence of the symptoms that KK's body was giving. "If he had any symptoms, he should have been immediately taken to the nearest medical Centre, instead of going to the hotel. Time is both precious and precarious in such a medical emergency," he told IANS.

In one of the reports, police have also mentioned that they had found antacids in KK's hotel room. This gives rise to the question of whether KK had mistaken a heart attack as a mere gastric problem. To understand the link and the differences, TheHealthSite.com reached out to Dr Naveen Chandra, Consultant Interventional Cardiology, Manipal Hospital Varthur Road. "As we all know heart attacks and heart diseases can easily masquerade as gastritis. So, we do get confused a lot, but although it can masquerade symptoms of gastritis, also because of the stress of a Myocardial Infarction (MI) attack, there may be an increase in gastric acid production, so they can have reflux and gastritis. So, treatment for gastritis like antacids can partially relieve the symptoms or do not relieve the symptoms most of the time antacids will not be relieving the symptoms of heart-related ailments like attacks or anything, or they can partially relieve the symptoms but not completely," Dr Chandra told THS.

Talking about the importance of immediate actions while handling a heart attack patient, experts say that in the case of a heart attack or accident, the patient must get to a hospital within 60 minutes. The time-to-treatment is most crucial in the case of a heart attack. The medical guidelines say this should be 90 minutes or less to perform angioplasty in such cases.

What precautions should event managers take in order to avert such incidents in the future? the halls must be well-equipped say experts. According to them, the halls where such big events are being organised must have essential elements of an emergency medical system for cardiac patients, such as ambulance operations, a call centre, and healthcare facilities.

Heart attack is a fatal condition in which the blood flow to the heart stops due to some blockages. These blockages lead to myocardial injury and need proper (timely) interventions to avert the myocardium. On the other hand, in case of a cardiac arrest, the heart suddenly stops beating. This happens without any prompt intervention, and it can result in the person's death.

Importance of CPR

The doctor has also highlighted that a timely CPR can prevent the death of a person experiencing symptoms of a heart attack. Speaking to Avinash Prabhakar, IANS, Dr Kumar said, "Installation of Cardiac defibrillator at public places like bus stands, railway stations, airports, stadiums and General public awareness and training at mass level in CPR and usage of cardiac defibrillators can help us deal with any such health emergency." He further added that deployment of ambulances at least equipped with necessary medicines and trained paramedics should be made mandatory at large gatherings or public events. Availability of Cardiac defibrillator at public places is sometimes life-saving."