Singapore on Monday approved Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine becoming the first Asian country to allow its use for the prevention of COVID-19 infection. The government is expecting to start receiving shots by the end of the year and secure enough vaccines for everyone by the third quarter of next year Reuters reported. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a national broadcast that the vaccines would be free voluntary and given first to healthcare workers and the elderly. The 68-year-old leader added that he would be among the early recipients. The United States the United Kingdom Bahrain Canada Saudi Arabia and