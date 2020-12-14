Singapore on Monday approved Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine, becoming the first Asian country to allow its use for the prevention of COVID-19 infection. The government is expecting to start receiving shots by the end of the year and secure enough vaccines for everyone by the third quarter of next year, Reuters reported. Also Read - No association between Covid-19 and Guillain Barre Syndrome: Study

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a national broadcast that the vaccines would be free, voluntary and given first to healthcare workers and the elderly. The 68-year-old leader added that he would be among the early recipients. Also Read - Here’s how Indian states are gearing up for mass vaccination against COVID-19

The United States, the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are among the countries that have approved the Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine candidate ‘BNT162b2’ for emergency use. Also Read - Scientists develop portable smartphone platform for rapid Covid-19 testing: Report

Quoting government authorities, Reuters also reported Singapore has signed advanced purchase agreements and made early down-payments on some promising vaccine candidates including those being developed by Moderna and Sinovac. The country has set aside more than S$1 billion for shots, it said.

Singapore’s top health official, Kenneth Mak, announced in a news conference that they had secured enough vaccines for all residents. However, he declined to give specifics on the deals struck with the vaccine makers.

Singapore, which has a population of 5.7 million people, is one of the countries that recorded the lowest fatality rates globally from the coronavirus.

Pfizer India on December 4 submitted an application to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine in India. It is the first pharmaceutical firm to seek DCGI approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

In its application, Pfizer sought permission to import the vaccine for sale and distribution in the country, as well as waiver of clinical trials on Indian population in accordance with the special provisions under the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019. After Pfizer, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India have also applied for emergency use of their vaccine in India.