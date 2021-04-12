Covid-19 cases are rising at alarming rate in India as the country reels under the second wave of the pandemic. With 168912 new infections recorded on Monday India's overall coronavirus tally has reached 13.53 million surpassing Brazil's 13.45 million cases to become the country with the second-highest number of coronavirus infections after the US. Given the record number of daily cases seen in the last few days the second Covid-19 wave seems to be far more infectious and spreading at a faster pace than the first wave that hit India last year. Prevention is better than treatment and this is