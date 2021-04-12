Covid-19 cases are rising at alarming rate in India as the country reels under the second wave of the pandemic. With 1,68,912 new infections recorded on Monday, India’s overall coronavirus tally has reached 13.53 million, surpassing Brazil’s 13.45 million cases, to become the country with the second-highest number of coronavirus infections after the US. Given the record number of daily cases seen in the last few days, the second Covid-19 wave seems to be far more infectious and spreading at a faster pace than the first wave that hit India last year. Prevention is better than treatment, and this is more important in case of Covid-19 as no drug is available to cure the disease. It is better to avoid getting the infection than to deal with it after it has entered our body. The novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19 can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, released when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. Therefore, people are advised to wash their hands with soap or sanitise often, wear mask in public places and maintain social distancing to avoid exposure to the virus. But Nilesh Jogal, Founder, JOGI Ayurved Hospital, Surat, Gujarat claims that steam inhalation is the most effective way to prevent Covid-19 infection. Also Read - Noida, Ghaziabad faces acute vaccine shortage: People turned back from hospitals amid surge in COVID-19 cases

According to Jogal, the entire staff of the hospital uses this method and so far, none of them have been found corona positive or develop any related symptoms despite having direct contact with corona patients on a daily basis. “In the last week of May 2020 almost after the lockdown, the first patient of corona positive was admitted in the hospital. Because the virus was new and there were many things unknown about it, the doctors were clueless about what to do and not to do while dealing with the Covid-19 infection. The situation was very challenging. Then, we introduced a simple practice of steam inhalation for the entire staff in the month of May,” he said in a video, which was widely shared on social media. Also Read - Beware of COVID-19 fatigue, says PM Modi: Announces Teeka Utsav

“By December 2020, more than 4000 corona patients have been successfully treated at this hospital. These patients came in direct contact with the hospital staff during the process of counselling, medication, consulting, etc. But so far none of the hospital staff have been found corona positive and none of them have developed any symptoms of Covid-19,” he added. Also Read - Major Reasons For COVID-19 Surge Is Laxity In Following Appropriate Behaviour: Health Minister

How to do the steam inhalation correctly

The practice is simple, you just have to inhale plain steam through your nostrils and exhale it from the mouth or vice versa (inhale from the mouth and exhale from the nostrils). You need to this ten times in a day and this entire process will not take more than three minutes – Jogal explained.

“I have been sharing this method of Covid-19 prevention on social media and people keep asking me what to add in the water. There is no need to put anything but if you like aroma, you may add ajwain (carom seeds) or eucalyptus. But plain water would be equally effective. The apparatus for steam inhaling is very cheap and would cost you just Rs 200-300. You can also take steam inhalation using your kitchen utensils,” he noted.

When he introduced this method in the hospital, he didn’t know the extend this simple method can protect one from corona infection, plus he was sceptical about it. But now, they are very confident that it really works. “Our doctors are still safe from the infection, despite more than 6-7 months of interaction with thousands of covid patients. This proves the miracle of steam inhalation,” Jogal said confidently.

“Whoever have implemented this practice have been able to protect themselves from covid infection and has given positive feedback. Even some doctors believe that if every individual inhale steam twice in a day on a regular basis only for 30 days, it will be very difficult to find a single corona positive in the entire India,” he asserted.

If steam inhalation really works, it would be the most affordable and easy way to protect ourselves from Covid-19 and end this pandemic. “Do it to experience it,” said the expert.