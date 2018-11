A stroke, as per recent data, is the leading cause of disability and the 3rd leading cause of death, especially amongst the elderly in India. “A stroke is an obstruction of blood supply to the brain due to a blocked blood vessel or a ruptured blood vessel. Sometimes strokes occurs without the person even realizing it or remains asymptomatic, this is also known as silent strokes,” says Dr Kaustubh Mahajan, Neurologist, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim. He also suggests treatment for it.

The prevalence of a stroke has increased by over 50% in the past 2 decades in India. The contribution of this disease to total deaths and disease burden in the country has almost doubled in the past 25 years. The risk of a stroke is same for men and women until the age of 50 years, post which, women are at higher risk of suffering a stroke.

Silent strokes have the potential to cause permanent damage to the Brain; they are usually missed as their symptoms are usually difficult to recognize. It is noted that, individuals over the age of 60 years and those with high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol and those on oral contraceptives are at a high risk of experiencing a silent stroke.

Here are some early signs of a stroke that should not be ignored:

Unexplained severe headaches

Numbness or weakness in the arms, face, or leg, usually on just one side

Difficulty seeing with one or both eyes

Difficulty in staying or walking in coordinated or balanced manner

Drooping on one side of the face

Slurred speech

Dizziness

Trouble swallowing

Confusion or loss of memory

Loss of sensation in any part of the body

Muscle stiffness

Behavioural changes

Transient Ischemic Attacks(TIAs) are mini strokes that occur just before a major Stroke; they are also called as ‘Warning Strokes’ and carry a significant risk for the patient. Most patients who have TIAs are highly prone to getting a major Stroke if not treated immediately. A Stroke can be easily diagnosed through a physical examination, medical tests, MRI, echocardiography or angiography. Depending on the diagnosis of the patient’s condition, a treatment plan is prescribed by the doctor.

Treatment:

The patient can be started on regular medication, depending on the location, cause, type and severity of the stroke/attack

In case the patient requires surgery, a carotid endarterectomy for people with a narrow carotid artery in the neck, can help in clearing the artery of any fatty deposits before another stroke

Additionally, a carotid angioplasty or stenting is also an alternative treatment option which might help to prevent a major stroke

Prevention: Due to the gradual rise in the stroke risks in a country like ours, it is essential to create awareness on the fact that stroke is treatable and preventable. It is extremely easy to cut down on the risk of a stroke by making a few lifestyle changes: