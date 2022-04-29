SII’s Covovax Approved For 12-17 Age Group: What You Didn’t Know About This Covid-19 Vaccine

The COVOVAX vaccination course consists of two separate doses of 0.5 mL each

The company cautioned that those who have ever had a serious allergic reaction (including anaphylaxis) to any ingredient of Covovax should not get the vaccine.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has reportedly approved Serum Institute of India's Covid-19 vaccine 'Covovax' for vaccinating children aged 12 to 17 years.

Last month (March 9), the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved the vaccine for restricted use in emergency situations in the 12-17 age group with certain conditions. India's drug regulator had approved it for restricted use in emergency situation in adults last year (December 28).

Some facts about Covovax

The World Health Organization added Covovax in its emergency use listing (EUL) on December 17, 2021. WHO's Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL) determined that the vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against COVID-19, that the benefit of the vaccine far outweighs any risks.

SII's Covovax is a subunit of the vaccine developed by Novavax. It is produced by creating an engineered baculovirus containing a gene for a modified SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The originator product produced by Novavax is named Nuvaxovid.

"The Covovax vaccination course consists of two separate doses of 0.5 mL each. The second dose should administered at 3 weeks after the first dose," SII noted in its fact sheet for vaccine recipient.

The company cautioned that you should not get the Covovax Vaccine if you have ever had a serious allergic reaction (including anaphylaxis) to a previous dose of Covovax or any ingredient of the vaccine. The Covovax vaccine includes the following ingredients:

SARS-CoV-2 rS Protein DS

Adjuvant Matrix-M1

Disodium hydrogen phosphate heptahydrate

Sodium dihydrogen phosphate monohydrate

Sodium chloride

Polysorbate 80

Water for injections

What are the risks of the Covovax vaccine? Like all medicines, this vaccine can cause side effects, although not everybody gets them, the company stated.

Seek urgent medical attention if you get symptoms of a severe allergic reaction, it added.

Three Covid vaccines approved for children

Earlier this week, the DCGI approved three Covid vaccines for restricted use in emergency situation for children of different age groups. These include:

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children between the age of 6-12 years

Biological E's Corbevax for children of 5-12 years group

ZycovD (Zydus Cadila vaccine) for children above the age of 12 years for a two-dose regimen.

