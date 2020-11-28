The Serum Institute of India (SII) will seek emergency use authorisation for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in about two weeks. Adar Poonawalla Founder and CEO SII said on Saturday that SII is in the process of submitting the data for the clinical trials to the DCGI and will seek emergency use authorisation. He said there will be no delays in the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout as the trials are more than enough for establishing efficacy and it will not affect emergency use authorization in Europe and certainly not in India. There was a recent error in dosage during trials which AstraZeneca