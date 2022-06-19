live

Signs of COVID Fourth Wave? India Reports 13,216 New Cases, 23 Deaths In A Day

Signs of COVID Fourth Wave? India Reports 13,216 New Cases, 23 Deaths In A Day

India has logged a total of 13,216 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The country's total COVID tally now stands at 4,32,83,793.

Amid speculations about a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 in India, the country has logged a total of 13,216 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The country's total COVID tally now stands at 4,32,83,793. According to the reports, this is the first time in 113 days that India has recorded over 13,000 cases. The death count has also increased to 5,24,840 with 23 fresh fatalities.

Earlier this year, a team of researchers from IIT had predicted the onset of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in India in the month of June-July. However, the government had dismissed the predictions saying that there are no strong data to support the claims. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

LIVE UPDATES