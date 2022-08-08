live

Signs of 4th Wave of COVID-19 In Delhi? Positivity Rate Jumps To Nearly 15%, Highest Since January

Delhi's COVID Infections On The Rise Again: Positivity Rate Jumps To Nearly 15%

In the latest report, the Union Health Ministry has said that the city has reported a total of 2,423 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths and 1,725 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has jumped to 14.97% which is the highest since January 22. In the latest report, the Union Health Ministry has said that the city has reported a total of 2,423 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths and 1,725 recoveries in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, India has also reported 18,738 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of the country to 4,41,45,732 while the active cases have increased to 1,34,933.

