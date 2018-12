Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has been advised complete rest for up to five days after he injured his vocal cords during an exhaustive 17-day election campaign for Congress candidates in poll-bound states. He addressed over 70 public rallies.

During this period, Sidhu also travelled to Pakistan for three days for the groundbreaking foundation stone laying ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor.’

“The exhaustive schedule has injured his vocal cords. The doctors have told him that he was on the brink of losing his voice and have suggested complete three to five days rest,” an official spokesperson said here on Thursday.

“The continuous helicopter and plane travel has been detrimental to his health as he is on an embolism (obstruction of an artery, typically by a clot of blood or an air bubble) treatment, he had suffered a DVT (deep vein thrombosis) due to excess air travel some years ago. He has undergone a series of haematology (blood) tests which require sincere evaluation,” said the spokesperson.

Sidhu, according to the spokesperson, “has gone to an undisclosed location” for a complete checkup and recovery. “He is being administered specialized medication, along with breathing exercises and physiotherapy.”

The cricketer-turned-politician was a BJP MP from Amritsar from 2004 to 2014. He joined the Congress in January 2017, just days ahead of Assembly polls.

Source: IANS