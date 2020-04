Maybe, healthcare professionals and governments across the world need to wake up to the warnings about the dangerous consequences of over-promoting a drug with unknown efficacy.

A recent report in The Lancet says that though US and French authorities have authorised the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, science doesn’t support the decision. It may actually be dangerous that with no “adequate, approved and available” alternative, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is allowing the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to treat COVID-19, says the report.

Doctors use these drugs extensively in the treatment of malaria. President Trump views this drug as the magic cure for the deadly contagion that is ravaging countries and regions across the world. The US, as President Trump say, has built up quite a stockpile of this medication and are importing more from India. This was probably done out of desperation. But the effects may have disastrous consequences, according to The Lancet report. Researchers at the University of Minnesota are conducting clinical trials on using hydroxychloroquine for prevention or early treatment of covid-19 in humans. But it is still too early to know whether the drug works or not, say experts. These drugs are also included in WHO’s megatrial for a vaccine

Dr Ranjit Chaudhuri, MCH. (Urology), Bhopal, says that many studies have shown that hydroxychloroquine can stop severe complications of COVID-19. But he also reiterates that this does not mean that if you take this drug, you will be absolutely safe from the virus.

Side-effects may outweigh the benefits of hydroxychloroquine

Experts say that these drugs have rare and deadly side-effects. Though hydroxychloroquine, has been administered to some patients with COVID-19, results are mixed. One possible side-effect is sudden cardiac death in heart disease patients. This can apparently happen to around 1 per cent of total patients if it is used in combination with azithromycin. Experts agree that this is a rare reaction. But if hydroxychloroquine is given to millions of people, it can put thousands of patients at risk. Maybe, healthcare professionals and governments across the world need to wake up to the warnings about the dangerous consequences of over-promoting a drug with unknown efficacy.

Dangers of hydroxychloroquine

Many people think that this drug can act as a preventive medication for COVID-19. Dr Ranjit Chaudhury says, “This drug is dangerous for people with kidney and liver problems. Patients suffering from peptic ulcer can exhibit severe contraindications after taking this medication and epilepsy patients may also see an increase in frequency of epileptic fits.” According to him, Azithromycin is another medicine that is commonly given to patients who have cold and fever. If doctors use hydroxychloroquine in combination with this medicine, it can increase chances of arrythmia.

But Dr Chaudhuri also says that the Indian government and Indian Council of Medical Research has identified two categories of patients who can be given this drug. Asymptomatic healthcare workers and people who are taking care of COVID-19 patients and close family contacts of patients who have tested positive may use this as a precautionary measure. But he cautions that if you experience any side effects, seek medical attention immediately.