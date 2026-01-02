Siddhartha Bhaiya Cause Of Death: Real Reason Behind The Sudden Passing Of Aequitas MD During Vacation

Siddhartha Bhaiya Cause Of Death: The official company confirmed the death of 47-year-old Siddhartha Bhaiya on 2 January 2026.

Siddhartha Bhaiya Cause Of Death: Siddhartha Bhaiya, 47, founder and managing director of Aequitas Investment, passed away on 31 December 2025, following a sudden cardiac arrest during his family vacation in New Zealand. The official company confirmed the death of Bhaiya on 2 January 2026.

Siddhartha Bhaiya Cause Of Death

A statement released by the company stated that the investor succumbed to cardiac arrest while he was away with his family for vacation. The memo read, "It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of our Managing Director, Mr Siddhartha Bhaiya, on 31 December 2025, following a sudden cardiac arrest while on a family vacation in New Zealand."

It added, "He was not only a visionary investor, but also a builder of institutions deeply committed to intellectual honesty, disciplined decision-making, and long-term thinking. His ability to combine rigorous analysis with clarity of purpose shaped Aequitas into a distinctive organisation grounded in strong values, robust processes, and a culture of accountability."

What Is Cardiac Arrest?

A cardiac arrest is an acute medical emergency because it occurs when the heart stops pumping and the supply of blood flowing to the brain and other vital organs stops. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), about nine out of ten people experiences cardiac arrest outside of a hospital die, often within minutes. The organization states that this medical emergency is caused by certain types of arrhythmias that prevent the heart from pumping blood.

The American Heart Association (AHA) states, "The term heart attack is often mistakenly used to describe cardiac arrest. While a heart attack may lead to a cardiac arrest, they aren't the same." The NIH notes, "The main cause of cardiac arrest is ventricular fibrillation or ventricular tachycardia, which are types of arrhythmias. Important risk factors include prior cardiac arrest, coronary heart disease, heart valve disease, congenital heart defects, and arrhythmias caused by faulty genes . However, half of cardiac arrests happen to people who did not know they had a heart problem."

If a person collapses suddenly, gasping for air, do not respond to shouting or shaking and has no pulse, then they may be having a cardiac arrest.

You may like to read

TRENDING NOW

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.