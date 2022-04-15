Shut Down School Immediately If Any Student Or Staff Member Tests COVID Positive: Delhi Govt Advisory

COVID advisory for private schools

In addition, the government has asked private schools to create awareness about Covid-19 infections among students.

The Directorate of Education, Delhi Government, on Friday issued an advisory to all private schools in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases. As per the advisory, if any children or staff test positive for coronavirus, the school must shut down immediately.

The DoE advisory reads, "If any Covid case is noticed/reported to the school authority, the same must be intimated to Directorate and concerned wing or school as a whole must be closed down for the time being."

As per the advisory, students and staff are also required to follow Covid guidelines such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, regularly washing hands or using sanitizer. In addition, the government has asked private schools to create awareness about Covid-19 infections among students, teachers, other supporting staff, and parents visiting the school.

TRENDING NOW

On Wednesday, schools across Noida and Greater Noida have been sent advisories asking them to immediately inform the chief medical officer's office if any child has cough, cold, fever, diarrhoea or show any symptom of Covid-19.

SOPs for all schools functional in Delhi

The Delhi government has also advised private schools functioning in the national capital to take all possible precautionary measures to prevent spreading of Covid infection. It asked schools to emphasize the following measures:

Wearing of masks by students, teachers and other staff of the school.

Maintenance of social distancing to the possible extent.

Regular washing of hands and use of sanitizers.

Creating awareness about the prevention of Covid infection among students, teachers, other supporting staff and parents visiting the school etc

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will be holding a meeting on April 20 to discuss measures to prevent the spread of COVID in the city.

You may like to read

Directorate of Education, Delhi Govt issues advisory to all pvt schools in wake of rising #COVID19 cases "If any COVID case noticed/reported to school authority the same must be intimated to Directorate& concerned wing or school as a whole must be closed down for the time being" pic.twitter.com/2NcbCOWsFn ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

Delhi on Thursday recorded 325 fresh Covid infections. On Wednesday, the city had reported 299 fresh Covid cases, nearly 50 per cent rise from the previous day.

RECOMMENDED STORIES