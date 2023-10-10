Shubman Gill Hospitalised In Chennai After Sudden Drop In Platelet Count, Likely To Miss ODI World Cup Clash Vs Pakistan

As per reports, Gill's platelet count has been low for a few days. Read on to know why platelet count suddenly drops when dengue virus enters your body, and what it takes for the patient to fight the infection.

Shubman Gill Health Update: Shubman Gill, the star opener for India, has been hospitalized in Chennai due to dengue and will not travel to Delhi to take part in India's second World Cup match against Afghanistan. According to sources, Gill's platelet count has been low for a while, which is why it has been suggested that he refrain from taking a trip.

Gill, who missed India's opening World Cup 2023 match against Australia due to dengue fever, is now anticipated to play a direct role in India's third game. Dr. Rizwan Khan, a BCCI physician who is traveling with the team, is treating the opener who was admitted to Chennai's Kaveri Hospital.

"Team India batter Shubman Gill will not be travelling with the team to Delhi on 9th October 2023. The opening batter who missed the team's first fixture in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Chennai is set to miss the team's next fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi on the 11th of October. He will stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team," read BCCI's statement.

