Shreyas Iyer Health Update: Cricketer Out of Rehab After Battling Spleen Laceration, Cleared by BCCI for New Zealand ODIs

Shreyas Iyer Health Update: Indian cricketer

Shreyas Iyer Health Update: Just days ahead of the three-match ODI (One-Day International) series against New Zealand, Team India has received a good news - a major boost. On Wednesday, the BCCI announced that vice-captain Shreyas Iyer who was away from the field for quite sometime following his admission at the rehabilitation centre due to an injury that he suffered during the Australia tour, has been cleared to play after successfully completing his treatment.

The Indian batter suffered a fall while fielding in the recent ODI series against Australia. Excessive internal bleeding made the case worst for him.

As per medical reports a laceration of the spleen led to the health emergency in Iyer's case. A spleen laceration is a type of internal organ injury often associated with abdominal trauma.

"Deputy captain Shreyas Iyer is fit to play in the Indian team. His rehab has been completed. VVS Laxman, the head of the National Cricket Academy, has informed chief selector Ajit Agarkar via email that Iyer's rehab is fully completed. He has now been discharged from the NCA's care," sports journalist Abhishe Tripathi wrote on X.

Following his injury on the field, the Indian batter was immediately rushed to a hospital in Sydney - where he received the first treatment. Later, Iyer returned to India, where he focused on recovery and rehabilitation to mainly overcome the pain and muscle strain.

So what exactly went wrong and how deadly was his condition? Let's learn it all from an expert.

Shreyas Iyer's Injury Explained: What Is Spleen Laceration?

In order to understand what Spleen Laceration means, and how dangerous it can get if proper treatment is not received, we spoke to Dr Ashish Agarwal, (Senior Consultant Sports Injury, Joint Preservation & Replacement Surgery),Indraprastha Apollo Hospital.

Let's check what a spleen laceration means, how it occurs, and what recovery typically involves.

Dr Agarwal says a spleen laceration is usually referred to any type of tear or cut that targets the spleen. What is spleen? It is an organ that is located in the upper left side of the abdomen or the rib cage area.

The spleen plays an important role in filtering blood and supporting the immune system. A simple tear in this organ can turn fatal because it is highly vascular.

Ruptured Spleen: How Life Threatening It Can Turn?

During an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Agarwal revealed the top causes that can lead to spleen laceration or ruptured spleen.

Any type of trauma that is cause by either an accident or sports injuries. A fatal fall or any type of collision that may hit the lower chest or left upper abdomen. Another cause of sleep rupture is rib fractures. Rarely, infections or enlarged spleens (splenomegaly) make it more prone to rupture.

Dr Agarwal noted that in Shreyas Iyer's case of injury, the things went wrong when he forcefully landed on the left - This created enough pressure to tear the spleen's outer capsule, leading to internal bleeding.

