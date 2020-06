Medical masks are the ones which are commonly known as surgical masks. According to WHO, these masks are for healthcare workers.

When it comes to taking precaution from the deadly COVID-19, both medical and fabric face masks play a role in preventing infection. Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) explained which mask you must wear and where. Medical masks are single-use masks, which need to be duly discarded every day. On the other hand, fabric masks can be reused. However, the fabric ones need to be washed after every use with warm water. Take a look at a few guidelines that you need to follow while wearing these masks. Also Read - Baba Ramdev claims giloy and ashwagandha can cure COVID-19: What's the truth?

What to wear when

According to experts, the mask which you are using depends on what level of protection you are looking for and the conditions around you. For instance, at public places where social distancing is being maintained, fabric or homemade masks can be used. But the mask you are wearing must have at least four to five layers of fine fabric. Ideally, it should be cotton fabric with pores for air to filter. However, when you are at a place where a distance of two metres or more cannot be maintained, you may require a medical mask. This can be at places like hospitals or for healthcare professionals who are catering to patients. Also Read - Eating out amidst COVID-19 pandemic: This is what you should keep in mind

Who must wear a medical face mask?

Medical masks are the ones which are commonly known as surgical masks. According to WHO, these masks are for: Also Read - Russia rolls out first approved drug for treatment of COVID-19

Healthcare workers

People who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 symptoms.

Those who are taking care of someone suspected or confirmed with COVID-19.

Apart from medical centres, in areas where COVID-19 is widespread and it is difficult to maintain a physical distancing of at least one metre, medical masks need to be worn by:

People who are 60 years of age or above.

Those who are already suffering from some health conditions.

Who must wear a fabric face mask?

Fabric face masks are also known as non-medical masks and it must be worn by:

People who have no COVID-19 symptoms.

In areas where COVID-19 is widespread.

Areas where physical distancing of at least one metre cannot be achieved.

People such as social workers, cashiers and servers who usually have to be in close contact with others.

In busy and packed spaces such as when travelling in a public transport like a bus, shared taxi or trains

In workplaces, grocery stores and other crowded environments.

Guidelines for wearing a face mask