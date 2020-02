The coronavirus has spread from China to as far as the Austrian Alps. There are now cases in almost all the countries of the world with the worst hit being Italy, South Korea and Iran. Government across the world are putting up measures to stop the spread of the deadly COVID-19 in their respective regions. But, so far, the coronavirus has defied geographical boundaries. Some experts say that the virus may naturally die off with the coming of the summer months. But only time will tell if this is true. So far, more than 80,000 people have the virus and the death toll is inching closer to the 3000 mark. The disease is rapidly spreading outside China now, which has reported a fall in new cases.

In the middle of all this, people worry about what they should do to save themselves from the virus and how it would affect they daily life. There are many myths also floating around. To dispel misconceptions and myths, the World Health Organisation has come out with a list that is designed to guide people in the right direction.

Some people are even asking if keeping a beard can increase their risk or if kissing is ok. Let’s see what science says.

Coronavirus and kissing

In fifteenth century England, kissing was banned by the monarch to stop the spread of the plague. Today again, the topic has come up for discussion in the face of the recent coronavirus outbreak. According to epidemiologists, it is better if you avoid close contact during this time to avoid the spread of the disease. Even hugs and pecks on the check can contribute to the spread of infection. Though the World Health Organisation has not yet issued a blanket ban on kissing, it does suggest that it may not be a bad idea to refrain from this show of affection now.

Coronavirus and beard

Social media is abuzz with a US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention infographic that has no connection to the current outbreak. There are rumours that authorities are asking people to shave off their beard. But this is totally untrue. The infographic that we are talking about is actually to show how facial hair can come in the way of a proper fit for respirators. The CDC had earlier said that facial hair that lies along the sealing area of a respirator will interfere with respirators that rely on a tight facepiece seal to achieve maximum protection. Beards, sideburns, or some moustaches fall in this category. So, you might want to keep away from the Imperials, Van Dyks and Horseshoes.

So, if you look at it, it does make sense to get rid of your beard if you have close contact with coronavirus patients. This will give you more protection because your protective mask will fit better. But if this is not the case, you do not require a mask and, so, your beard is perfectly safe.