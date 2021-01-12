Days ahead of the nationwide inoculation drive against COVID-19 the first batch of the Pune-based Serum Institute of India's coronavirus vaccine Covishield arrived in Delhi on Tuesday morning. Taking to Twitter Pune Airport authority wrote: Ready get set go! Stand by India! The vaccine to kill the disease is being loaded into the aircraft for distribution all over the country now.” India had recently approved two vaccines Oxford's Covishield manufactured by SII in the country and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for restricted emergency use. The country will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16 in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi