Covid-19 cases are rising exponentially in the national capital which is reeling under the fourth wave of the pandemic. Its daily caseload has increased by 4200 per cent in the last 30 days. On Wednesday Delhi recorded 17282 fresh cases of COVID-19 the highest single-day surge in the city since the onset of the pandemic and 104 new fatalities according to the Union Health Ministry. The previous day (Tuesday) the national capital had recorded 13468 cases and 81 deaths due to the infection. This is a massive surge compared to 400 Covid cases recorded on March 15 this year. To