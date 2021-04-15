Covid-19 cases are rising exponentially in the national capital, which is reeling under the fourth wave of the pandemic. Its daily caseload has increased by 4,200 per cent in the last 30 days. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 17,282 fresh cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day surge in the city since the onset of the pandemic, and 104 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry. The previous day (Tuesday), the national capital had recorded 13,468 cases and 81 deaths due to the infection. This is a massive surge compared to 400 Covid cases recorded on March 15 this year. To tide over Covid-19 crisis, the Arvind Kejriwal government has imposed weekend lockdown in the national capital until further orders. It has also ordered the malls, spas, auditoriums and gyms to shut to check overcrowding at public places. The decision was taken on Thursday after the meeting between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Kejriwal had proposed to impose a complete lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays. But nearly 60 per cent of the Delhi residents are in favour of a 3-week lockdown, according to a survey. Also Read - What Led to The Drastic Decline in UK’s COVID-19 Cases? PM Boris Johnson Says Lockdown

Are you in favour of 3-week lockdown in Delhi?

At the end of March, 16 per cent residents of Delhi were in support of lockdown, but as daily caseload in Delhi goes past 17,000, more people want the government to impose lockdown. The number of people supporting lockdown has risen by 275 per cent in less than three weeks, revealed a survey by LocalCircles that concluded on April 15. It received over 8,000 responses from residents located in all 11 districts of Delhi, out of which 59 per cent said “Yes” to imposition of a complete 3-week lockdown in the city. LocalCircles had conducted a similar survey at the end of March, in which only 16 per cent residents of Delhi surveyed were in favour of a lockdown. LocalCircles had shared the findings of this survey with the Office of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and the Office of Chief Minister ahead of their meeting to discuss the Delhi situation. Meanwhile, CBSE has cancelled Class 10th board exams and postponed 12th exams. Also Read - How to Make Kadha to Fight Cough, Cold and Covid: Watch Yasmin Karachiwala’s Video

